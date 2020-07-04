4626 23RD STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Welcome Home to this fully renovated beautiful house in Arlington near everything! With gleaming hardwood floors on main level, brand new carpet on upper level & fresh neutral paint throughout! Composed on upper level with 3 bed & 2 full bath, main level living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, half bathroom & kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen you'll find a large family room with abundant natural light that walks out to a large patio perfect for outdoor entertaining & beautiful fenced in backyard. The basement is fully finished & offers great space for a second family room or playroom, half bath plus laundry & extra storage. Carport & driveway that can feet 4 cars.