4626 23RD STREET N
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

4626 23RD STREET N

4626 23rd Street North · No Longer Available
Location

4626 23rd Street North, Arlington, VA 22207
Old Dominion

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Welcome Home to this fully renovated beautiful house in Arlington near everything! With gleaming hardwood floors on main level, brand new carpet on upper level & fresh neutral paint throughout! Composed on upper level with 3 bed & 2 full bath, main level living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, half bathroom & kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen you'll find a large family room with abundant natural light that walks out to a large patio perfect for outdoor entertaining & beautiful fenced in backyard. The basement is fully finished & offers great space for a second family room or playroom, half bath plus laundry & extra storage. Carport & driveway that can feet 4 cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4626 23RD STREET N have any available units?
4626 23RD STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4626 23RD STREET N have?
Some of 4626 23RD STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4626 23RD STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
4626 23RD STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4626 23RD STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 4626 23RD STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4626 23RD STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 4626 23RD STREET N offers parking.
Does 4626 23RD STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4626 23RD STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4626 23RD STREET N have a pool?
No, 4626 23RD STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 4626 23RD STREET N have accessible units?
No, 4626 23RD STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 4626 23RD STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4626 23RD STREET N has units with dishwashers.

