4626 23RD STREET N

Amenities
Welcome Home to this fully renovated beautiful house in Arlington near everything! With gleaming hardwood floors on main level, brand new carpet on upper level & fresh neutral paint throughout! Composed on upper level with 3 bed & 2 full bath, main level living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, half bathroom & kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen you'll find a large family room with abundant natural light that walks out to a large patio perfect for outdoor entertaining & beautiful fenced in backyard. The basement is fully finished & offers great space for a second family room or playroom, half bath plus laundry & extra storage. Carport & driveway that can feet 4 cars.