Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2BED/1BATH with high-end finishes throughout just steps to Shirlington! Gourmet Kitchen with shaker-style full-height soft close cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and much more. Washer and dryer in unit. Pets on a case by case basis. Express bus to Pentagon, minutes to 395, Downtown DC, and the new Amazon HQ2.