4603 N CARLIN SPRINGS RD

Amenities
Expanded Cape Cod in coveted Bluemont neighborhood of Arlington*Corner lot with lovely, flat, grassy front yard and fenced backyard*2 bedrooms + 1 full bath on main level*2 bedrooms + 1 full bath on upper level*Rec room, den, full bath with separate tub and shower on LL*Modern galley eat-in kitchen*Parking for 2 cars*Just a few blocks to all retail, dining, metro in burgeoning Ballston*EZ to Rte 66, Glebe, George Mason, Rte 50*Not more than 2 incomes to qualify; if more than 2 adults, lowest 2 incomes to qualify*Gross income to qualify approx. $160k*Pets case-by-case wwith deposit; no smoking*Unfurnished*Avail immed., min. 12 mos./max. 24 mos.*Apply online by searching property address at Longandfoster.com*In-sinkerator in kitchen inoperable and therefore as-is.