4603 N CARLIN SPRINGS RD
Last updated October 17 2019 at 5:17 AM

4603 N CARLIN SPRINGS RD

4603 North Carlin Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

4603 North Carlin Springs Road, Arlington, VA 22203
Bluemont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Expanded Cape Cod in coveted Bluemont neighborhood of Arlington*Corner lot with lovely, flat, grassy front yard and fenced backyard*2 bedrooms + 1 full bath on main level*2 bedrooms + 1 full bath on upper level*Rec room, den, full bath with separate tub and shower on LL*Modern galley eat-in kitchen*Parking for 2 cars*Just a few blocks to all retail, dining, metro in burgeoning Ballston*EZ to Rte 66, Glebe, George Mason, Rte 50*Not more than 2 incomes to qualify; if more than 2 adults, lowest 2 incomes to qualify*Gross income to qualify approx. $160k*Pets case-by-case wwith deposit; no smoking*Unfurnished*Avail immed., min. 12 mos./max. 24 mos.*Apply online by searching property address at Longandfoster.com*In-sinkerator in kitchen inoperable and therefore as-is.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

