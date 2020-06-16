4602 30th Rd S

Amenities

Fairlington Village Clarendon II model end unit with fully updated kitchen and bathrooms. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, tile, high-efficiency windows, California closets, crown molding. Huge attic - plenty of storage. On cul-de-sac w/ 2 parking spots. Fenced & landscaped brick patio. Close to 395, Pentagon, Main State, 2 blocks from Metro bus stop: 7A,7F, and 7Y buses directly to Pentagon and Constitution Ave, DC. Bikeshares in nearby Shirlington. Community boasts 6 swimming pools, 12 tennis courts, fitness trails, playgrounds, tot-lot, parks, seasonal farmers market Up to 2 pets welcome. Very dog-friendly neighborhood. Dog park and dog services (groomers, pet services & pet stores) few minutes away.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.



Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax

Jennifer Hoyer 703 241 2360

4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030

Office: (703) 964-1290

Each office is independently owned and operated.



Globe Trotter Properties

Rebecca Ripley, Broker

3033 Wilson Blvd. Ste. 770 / Arlington VA 22201

Office: (703)-495-3082