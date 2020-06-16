All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 23 2020 at 11:30 PM

4602 30th Rd S

4602 30th Road South · No Longer Available
Location

4602 30th Road South, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Fairlington Village Clarendon II model end unit with fully updated kitchen and bathrooms. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, tile, high-efficiency windows, California closets, crown molding. Huge attic - plenty of storage. On cul-de-sac w/ 2 parking spots. Fenced & landscaped brick patio. Close to 395, Pentagon, Main State, 2 blocks from Metro bus stop: 7A,7F, and 7Y buses directly to Pentagon and Constitution Ave, DC. Bikeshares in nearby Shirlington. Community boasts 6 swimming pools, 12 tennis courts, fitness trails, playgrounds, tot-lot, parks, seasonal farmers market Up to 2 pets welcome. Very dog-friendly neighborhood. Dog park and dog services (groomers, pet services & pet stores) few minutes away.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Jennifer Hoyer 703 241 2360
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
3033 Wilson Blvd. Ste. 770 / Arlington VA 22201
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4602 30th Rd S have any available units?
4602 30th Rd S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4602 30th Rd S have?
Some of 4602 30th Rd S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4602 30th Rd S currently offering any rent specials?
4602 30th Rd S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4602 30th Rd S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4602 30th Rd S is pet friendly.
Does 4602 30th Rd S offer parking?
Yes, 4602 30th Rd S offers parking.
Does 4602 30th Rd S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4602 30th Rd S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4602 30th Rd S have a pool?
Yes, 4602 30th Rd S has a pool.
Does 4602 30th Rd S have accessible units?
No, 4602 30th Rd S does not have accessible units.
Does 4602 30th Rd S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4602 30th Rd S has units with dishwashers.
