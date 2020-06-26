All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4600 3RD ST N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
4600 3RD ST N
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:19 PM

4600 3RD ST N

4600 3rd Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4600 3rd Street North, Arlington, VA 22203
Arlington Forest

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Spacious single-family home in the heart of Arlington! This house in Arlington Forest is close to everything: 0.5 mile to Ballston Quarter with new $330 million renovation, a couple blocks from Lubber Run Farmers Market, a couple blocks from Lubber Run Amphitheater with free summer concert series, and walkable to Ballston or VA Square metro. 3 BR, 2 bath house is freshly painted, with new windows, refrigerator and HVAC. Plenty of storage, and driveway parking for 2-3 cars. Close to restaurants, shops, movie theater, metro, and US-50.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4600 3RD ST N have any available units?
4600 3RD ST N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4600 3RD ST N have?
Some of 4600 3RD ST N's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4600 3RD ST N currently offering any rent specials?
4600 3RD ST N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4600 3RD ST N pet-friendly?
No, 4600 3RD ST N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4600 3RD ST N offer parking?
Yes, 4600 3RD ST N offers parking.
Does 4600 3RD ST N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4600 3RD ST N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4600 3RD ST N have a pool?
No, 4600 3RD ST N does not have a pool.
Does 4600 3RD ST N have accessible units?
No, 4600 3RD ST N does not have accessible units.
Does 4600 3RD ST N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4600 3RD ST N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Instrata Pentagon City
901 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Siena Park
2301 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
The Meridian At Courthouse Commons
1401 N Taft St
Arlington, VA 22201
Columbia Crossing
1957 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Avalon Columbia Pike
1028 S Walter Reed Dr
Arlington, VA 22204
Acadia at Metropolitan Park
575 12th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22202
Bell at Courthouse
2200 12th Ct N
Arlington, VA 22201
The Bartlett
520 12th St S
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University