4600 3RD ST N

Spacious single-family home in the heart of Arlington! This house in Arlington Forest is close to everything: 0.5 mile to Ballston Quarter with new $330 million renovation, a couple blocks from Lubber Run Farmers Market, a couple blocks from Lubber Run Amphitheater with free summer concert series, and walkable to Ballston or VA Square metro. 3 BR, 2 bath house is freshly painted, with new windows, refrigerator and HVAC. Plenty of storage, and driveway parking for 2-3 cars. Close to restaurants, shops, movie theater, metro, and US-50.