All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4520 41ST STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
4520 41ST STREET N
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:56 AM

4520 41ST STREET N

4520 41st Street North · (703) 505-2425
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4520 41st Street North, Arlington, VA 22207
Stafford Albemarle Glebe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2298 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Date of availability is approx. Virtual Tours Only at this time. Jamestown Elementary, Williamsburg and Yorktown High Schools. Beautifully maintained and updated all brick home. 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Sunny light filled kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances (new oven and microwave installed after pictures were taken). Separate formal living and dining rooms, large sun-room off of dining room, hardwood floors through-out most of main and upper floors. Great family room in lower level with plenty of space to play or relax. Two wood burning fireplaces, 1 car garage with room for more storage, laundry room with washer, dryer and sink, plenty of storage space including shelving. Nicely landscaped with a stone patio off of dining room for easy entertaining and a fully fenced backyard. Landlord/owner has kept this home very well maintained. Great Schools. One traffic light to DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4520 41ST STREET N have any available units?
4520 41ST STREET N has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4520 41ST STREET N have?
Some of 4520 41ST STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4520 41ST STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
4520 41ST STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 41ST STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 4520 41ST STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4520 41ST STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 4520 41ST STREET N does offer parking.
Does 4520 41ST STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4520 41ST STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 41ST STREET N have a pool?
No, 4520 41ST STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 4520 41ST STREET N have accessible units?
No, 4520 41ST STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 41ST STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4520 41ST STREET N has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4520 41ST STREET N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Palatine Apartments
1301 N Troy St
Arlington, VA 22201
Penrose Square
2501 9th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22204
Avalon Arlington North
2105 N Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22207
19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments
1919 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Avalon Columbia Pike
1028 S Walter Reed Dr
Arlington, VA 22204
Thomas Court
470 N Thomas St
Arlington, VA 22203
Trove
1201 S Ross St
Arlington, VA 22204
Waverly Village
4350 Lee Hwy
Arlington, VA 22207

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity