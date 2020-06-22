4520 41ST STREET N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Date of availability is approx. Virtual Tours Only at this time. Jamestown Elementary, Williamsburg and Yorktown High Schools. Beautifully maintained and updated all brick home. 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Sunny light filled kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances (new oven and microwave installed after pictures were taken). Separate formal living and dining rooms, large sun-room off of dining room, hardwood floors through-out most of main and upper floors. Great family room in lower level with plenty of space to play or relax. Two wood burning fireplaces, 1 car garage with room for more storage, laundry room with washer, dryer and sink, plenty of storage space including shelving. Nicely landscaped with a stone patio off of dining room for easy entertaining and a fully fenced backyard. Landlord/owner has kept this home very well maintained. Great Schools. One traffic light to DC.