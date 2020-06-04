All apartments in Arlington
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:41 PM

432 North Park Dr.

432 North Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

432 North Park Drive, Arlington, VA 22203
Buckingham

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
A four bedroom, three and one half bath townhouse located just a short walk from the Ballston METRO directly behind Lubber Run Park in the Cathcart Springs community in Arlington. - Enter the house off of small porch into a foyer hall. Living room (16x12) is located to the left of the foyer and comes with hardwood flooring and bay window. Separate formal dining room (13x12) also has hardwood floors. Renovated eat-in kitchen comes fully equipped with electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave and garbage disposal along with cherry cabinets and granite countertops. A powder room is located in the foyer. Upper level includes master bedroom (17x12) with hardwood floors, walk-in his/her closets and a full bath. Two additional bedrooms (12x11) (12x11) also have hardwood flooring. Full bath in hall completes the upper floor. Pull-down stairs in hallway lead to attic for storage. Finished basement includes carpeted family room (19x17) with a gas fireplace, a carpeted fourth bedroom, full bath with shower only and a laundry room. Sliding glass doors in famliy room lead out onto a large deck located at the back of the house.

Please call WMS at 240-383-3158 to inquire.

(RLNE5229005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 North Park Dr. have any available units?
432 North Park Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 432 North Park Dr. have?
Some of 432 North Park Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 North Park Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
432 North Park Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 North Park Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 432 North Park Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 432 North Park Dr. offer parking?
No, 432 North Park Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 432 North Park Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 432 North Park Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 North Park Dr. have a pool?
No, 432 North Park Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 432 North Park Dr. have accessible units?
No, 432 North Park Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 432 North Park Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 432 North Park Dr. has units with dishwashers.

