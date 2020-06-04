432 North Park Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

A four bedroom, three and one half bath townhouse located just a short walk from the Ballston METRO directly behind Lubber Run Park in the Cathcart Springs community in Arlington. - Enter the house off of small porch into a foyer hall. Living room (16x12) is located to the left of the foyer and comes with hardwood flooring and bay window. Separate formal dining room (13x12) also has hardwood floors. Renovated eat-in kitchen comes fully equipped with electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave and garbage disposal along with cherry cabinets and granite countertops. A powder room is located in the foyer. Upper level includes master bedroom (17x12) with hardwood floors, walk-in his/her closets and a full bath. Two additional bedrooms (12x11) (12x11) also have hardwood flooring. Full bath in hall completes the upper floor. Pull-down stairs in hallway lead to attic for storage. Finished basement includes carpeted family room (19x17) with a gas fireplace, a carpeted fourth bedroom, full bath with shower only and a laundry room. Sliding glass doors in famliy room lead out onto a large deck located at the back of the house.



Please call WMS at 240-383-3158 to inquire.



(RLNE5229005)