Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking

422 N. Park Dr. Available 08/01/19 Gorgeous townhouse living near Ballston Mall and Metro! - Enjoy gorgeous townhouse living in Arlington, with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Conveniently located near Ballston, this well-appointed home offers plenty of space, plus a recently remodeled gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and bay-window breakfast nook. Spacious dining and living rooms make the main floor perfect for entertaining friends or family. Enjoy a large master suite that features plenty of closet space. Basement features family room, plus a bonus room that can serve as an office, den, or game room. Walkout to the lovely patio and backyard. Two parking spaces. No smoking, no pets, no groups. Available Aug. 1. $50 *non-refundable* application fee.



Available August 1, 2019

Lease term: 1 or 2 years

Security Deposit: $3,750

Application fee: $50



Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $150,000.



Listed by Sean Bugg, Realtor, licensed in VA and DC.

Showings by appointment only.



This property is professionally managed by

Peake Management, Inc.

450 N. Washington St., Suite M

Falls Church, VA 22046



Licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia



(RLNE4978476)