All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 422 N. Park Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
422 N. Park Dr.
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

422 N. Park Dr.

422 North Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Buckingham
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

422 North Park Drive, Arlington, VA 22203
Buckingham

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
422 N. Park Dr. Available 08/01/19 Gorgeous townhouse living near Ballston Mall and Metro! - Enjoy gorgeous townhouse living in Arlington, with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Conveniently located near Ballston, this well-appointed home offers plenty of space, plus a recently remodeled gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and bay-window breakfast nook. Spacious dining and living rooms make the main floor perfect for entertaining friends or family. Enjoy a large master suite that features plenty of closet space. Basement features family room, plus a bonus room that can serve as an office, den, or game room. Walkout to the lovely patio and backyard. Two parking spaces. No smoking, no pets, no groups. Available Aug. 1. $50 *non-refundable* application fee.

Available August 1, 2019
Lease term: 1 or 2 years
Security Deposit: $3,750
Application fee: $50

Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $150,000.

Listed by Sean Bugg, Realtor, licensed in VA and DC.
Showings by appointment only.

This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.
450 N. Washington St., Suite M
Falls Church, VA 22046

Licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia

(RLNE4978476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 N. Park Dr. have any available units?
422 N. Park Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 422 N. Park Dr. have?
Some of 422 N. Park Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 N. Park Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
422 N. Park Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 N. Park Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 422 N. Park Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 422 N. Park Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 422 N. Park Dr. offers parking.
Does 422 N. Park Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 N. Park Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 N. Park Dr. have a pool?
No, 422 N. Park Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 422 N. Park Dr. have accessible units?
No, 422 N. Park Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 422 N. Park Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 N. Park Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Arlington Square
2350 26th Ct S
Arlington, VA 22206
2201 Wilson
2201 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Avalon Clarendon
2800 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Key Gardens
5121 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Courthouse Plaza
2250 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
The Millennium at Metropolitan Park
1330 S Fair St
Arlington, VA 22202
Dominion Plaza
1200 S Court House Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
The Sur
3400 Potomac Avenue
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University