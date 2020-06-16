4201 LEE HIGHWAY

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking elevator carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking

LARGE 1 BR in WELL MAINTAINED SECURE building! Shows very well>Rent includes ALL UTILITIES>Freshly painted, clean, bright & open floor plan>You will love the large rooms and natural light>Bedroom with new carpeting>Large kitchen with gas cooking and ample cabinet space with breakfast bar counter between kitchen and dining area. Scenic views from BALCONY>Great closets>Close to Downtown DC (Only 3 lights), I66, shopping, restaurants, & entertainment>Ample parking>Laundy on each level>Only 1.25 mi. from Ballston Metro + Bus @ door to Rosslyn>Rooftop deck w/ panoramic views>Sorry,NO SMOKERS