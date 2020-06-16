All apartments in Arlington
4201 LEE HIGHWAY
4201 LEE HIGHWAY

4201 Lee Highway · (703) 538-4994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4201 Lee Highway, Arlington, VA 22207
Cherrydale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 508 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 809 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
elevator
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
LARGE 1 BR in WELL MAINTAINED SECURE building! Shows very well>Rent includes ALL UTILITIES>Freshly painted, clean, bright & open floor plan>You will love the large rooms and natural light>Bedroom with new carpeting>Large kitchen with gas cooking and ample cabinet space with breakfast bar counter between kitchen and dining area. Scenic views from BALCONY>Great closets>Close to Downtown DC (Only 3 lights), I66, shopping, restaurants, & entertainment>Ample parking>Laundy on each level>Only 1.25 mi. from Ballston Metro + Bus @ door to Rosslyn>Rooftop deck w/ panoramic views>Sorry,NO SMOKERS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 LEE HIGHWAY have any available units?
4201 LEE HIGHWAY has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4201 LEE HIGHWAY have?
Some of 4201 LEE HIGHWAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 LEE HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
4201 LEE HIGHWAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 LEE HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
No, 4201 LEE HIGHWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4201 LEE HIGHWAY offer parking?
Yes, 4201 LEE HIGHWAY does offer parking.
Does 4201 LEE HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4201 LEE HIGHWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 LEE HIGHWAY have a pool?
No, 4201 LEE HIGHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 4201 LEE HIGHWAY have accessible units?
No, 4201 LEE HIGHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 LEE HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4201 LEE HIGHWAY has units with dishwashers.
