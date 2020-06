Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities gym pool

Welcome to a bright open plan two level townhouse with gleaming hardwood floors on both levels. Entry to townhouse is at the back of the building, thereby allowing for additional privacy. Rent includes water, sewer, gas and trash removal, as well as membership to the pool and gym facilities. Don't miss seeing your new home - it is waiting to welcome you home.