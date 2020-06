Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Charming & Bright two level townhome with a private patio, just blocks away from the Ballston Metro & Ballston Quarter! This unit features 2 LARGE Bedrooms, bright, upper level Master-Suite with two sets of French doors, Washer/Dryer, Updated kitchen with Granite & Stainless Steel Appliances. Fireplace and enclosed Patio Perfect for entertaining. Freshly painted. Units at Randolph Square are rarely available.1 Reserved Parking Spot included.