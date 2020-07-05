All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4105 32nd Road South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
4105 32nd Road South
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

4105 32nd Road South

4105 32nd Road South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Fairlington - Shirlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4105 32nd Road South, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
4105 32nd Road South Available 03/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Townhome in Fairlington Greens, South Arlington - This Is The One You Been Looking For. Beautiful Renovated 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath Townhome With Fenced Backyard In The Heart of South Arlington In Fairlington Greens. Stainless Steel Appliances, Newer Kitchen Cabinets, Wood Floors Through-Out Property, Recently Renovated Fully Finished Basement, Fenced Backyard With Large Stone Patio Great For Entertaining & Much More. Minutes To The Fairlington Farmer's Market On The Weekends And The Community Center. Community Pool To Cool Off In During The Summer. Great Commuter Location. Close To Shirlington, Pentagon, DC, & Old Town. Won't Last.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5514341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4105 32nd Road South have any available units?
4105 32nd Road South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4105 32nd Road South have?
Some of 4105 32nd Road South's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4105 32nd Road South currently offering any rent specials?
4105 32nd Road South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4105 32nd Road South pet-friendly?
No, 4105 32nd Road South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4105 32nd Road South offer parking?
No, 4105 32nd Road South does not offer parking.
Does 4105 32nd Road South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4105 32nd Road South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4105 32nd Road South have a pool?
Yes, 4105 32nd Road South has a pool.
Does 4105 32nd Road South have accessible units?
No, 4105 32nd Road South does not have accessible units.
Does 4105 32nd Road South have units with dishwashers?
No, 4105 32nd Road South does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2201 Wilson
2201 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Crystal House
1900 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
The Paramount
1425 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
Meridian at Ballston Commons
900 N Stuart St
Arlington, VA 22203
AVA Ballston Square
850 N Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22203
Avalon Columbia Pike
1028 S Walter Reed Dr
Arlington, VA 22204
Arbor Heights
5203 8th Road South
Arlington, VA 22204
Park Georgetown
2100 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University