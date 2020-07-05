Amenities

4105 32nd Road South Available 03/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Townhome in Fairlington Greens, South Arlington - This Is The One You Been Looking For. Beautiful Renovated 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath Townhome With Fenced Backyard In The Heart of South Arlington In Fairlington Greens. Stainless Steel Appliances, Newer Kitchen Cabinets, Wood Floors Through-Out Property, Recently Renovated Fully Finished Basement, Fenced Backyard With Large Stone Patio Great For Entertaining & Much More. Minutes To The Fairlington Farmer's Market On The Weekends And The Community Center. Community Pool To Cool Off In During The Summer. Great Commuter Location. Close To Shirlington, Pentagon, DC, & Old Town. Won't Last.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5514341)