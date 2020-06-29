4071 Four Mile Run S

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym on-site laundry pool pool table

Delightful Shirlington 1BD/1BA Condo boasts Open Floor Plan & Gleaming HW Floors, Gourmet Kitchen w/SS Appliances, Gas Stove, Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar, Walk-in closet. Washer/Dryer in unit. Secure Building. Steps to W&OD trail. Dog Parks, Community Center boasts largest pool in Arlington County, Fitness Ctr, Business Ctr, Party Room w/coffee bar, billiards. Free shuttle to Metro. Close proximity to Shirlington Village. Water/sewage included. Pets case by case.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.



