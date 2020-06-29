All apartments in Arlington
4071 Four Mile Run S
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:16 AM

4071 Four Mile Run S

4071 South Four Mile Run Drive · (703) 241-2360
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4071 South Four Mile Run Drive, Arlington, VA 22204
Douglas Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
Delightful Shirlington 1BD/1BA Condo boasts Open Floor Plan & Gleaming HW Floors, Gourmet Kitchen w/SS Appliances, Gas Stove, Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar, Walk-in closet. Washer/Dryer in unit. Secure Building. Steps to W&OD trail. Dog Parks, Community Center boasts largest pool in Arlington County, Fitness Ctr, Business Ctr, Party Room w/coffee bar, billiards. Free shuttle to Metro. Close proximity to Shirlington Village. Water/sewage included. Pets case by case.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Jennifer Hoyer 703 241 2360
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
3033 Wilson Blvd. Ste. 770 / Arlington VA 22201
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4071 Four Mile Run S have any available units?
4071 Four Mile Run S has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4071 Four Mile Run S have?
Some of 4071 Four Mile Run S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4071 Four Mile Run S currently offering any rent specials?
4071 Four Mile Run S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4071 Four Mile Run S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4071 Four Mile Run S is pet friendly.
Does 4071 Four Mile Run S offer parking?
No, 4071 Four Mile Run S does not offer parking.
Does 4071 Four Mile Run S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4071 Four Mile Run S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4071 Four Mile Run S have a pool?
Yes, 4071 Four Mile Run S has a pool.
Does 4071 Four Mile Run S have accessible units?
No, 4071 Four Mile Run S does not have accessible units.
Does 4071 Four Mile Run S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4071 Four Mile Run S has units with dishwashers.
