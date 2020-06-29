4071 Four Mile Run S

Amenities
Delightful Shirlington 1BD/1BA Condo boasts Open Floor Plan & Gleaming HW Floors, Gourmet Kitchen w/SS Appliances, Gas Stove, Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar, Walk-in closet. Washer/Dryer in unit. Secure Building. Steps to W&OD trail. Dog Parks, Community Center boasts largest pool in Arlington County, Fitness Ctr, Business Ctr, Party Room w/coffee bar, billiards. Free shuttle to Metro. Close proximity to Shirlington Village. Water/sewage included. Pets case by case.
Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.
