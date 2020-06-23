4012 27TH STREET N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel clubhouse

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse

This Mid- Century Modern Rambler has cathedral ceilings, gleaming hard wood floors throughout, and a stacked stone wood burning fireplace in the living room. The house boasts a spacious open floor plan and separate dining area. Stainless steel appliances shine in this eat in kitchen. Four bedrooms and two full baths on the main level which includes a master bedroom with a wood burning fireplace. The lower level has an enormous recreation room with a wood burning fireplace, bedroom and bonus room, a full bath, storage room , washer dryer in kitchenette and walk out to a large fenced back yard with flagstone patio and shed. Maximum two incomes and good credit to apply. Dog friendly on a case by case basis.