Arlington, VA
4012 27TH STREET N
Last updated March 3 2020 at 3:58 AM

4012 27TH STREET N

4012 27th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

4012 27th Street North, Arlington, VA 22207
Dover Crystal

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
This Mid- Century Modern Rambler has cathedral ceilings, gleaming hard wood floors throughout, and a stacked stone wood burning fireplace in the living room. The house boasts a spacious open floor plan and separate dining area. Stainless steel appliances shine in this eat in kitchen. Four bedrooms and two full baths on the main level which includes a master bedroom with a wood burning fireplace. The lower level has an enormous recreation room with a wood burning fireplace, bedroom and bonus room, a full bath, storage room , washer dryer in kitchenette and walk out to a large fenced back yard with flagstone patio and shed. Maximum two incomes and good credit to apply. Dog friendly on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4012 27TH STREET N have any available units?
4012 27TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4012 27TH STREET N have?
Some of 4012 27TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4012 27TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
4012 27TH STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4012 27TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4012 27TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 4012 27TH STREET N offer parking?
No, 4012 27TH STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 4012 27TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4012 27TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4012 27TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 4012 27TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 4012 27TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 4012 27TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 4012 27TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4012 27TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
