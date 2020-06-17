All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4001 20th Street North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
4001 20th Street North
Last updated April 24 2019 at 5:43 PM

4001 20th Street North

4001 20th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4001 20th Street North, Arlington, VA 22207
Cherrydale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
PRICE DROP! Commuter's dream in sought after Cherryale! Just one mile to Ballston and Virginia Square Metros. Direct buses on Lee Hwy straight to DC. Easy access to I-66, DC, and GW Parkway. Walk to shops and dining. Home features hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms, separate dining and living room, plus a fenced-in yard. Includes attached garage and large basement.
PRICE DROP! Commuter's dream in sought after Cherryale! Just one mile to Ballston and Virginia Square Metros. Direct buses on Lee Hwy straight to DC. Easy access to I-66, DC, and GW Parkway. Walk to shops and dining. Home features hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms, separate dining and living room, plus a fenced-in yard. Includes attached garage and large basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4001 20th Street North have any available units?
4001 20th Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4001 20th Street North have?
Some of 4001 20th Street North's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4001 20th Street North currently offering any rent specials?
4001 20th Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4001 20th Street North pet-friendly?
Yes, 4001 20th Street North is pet friendly.
Does 4001 20th Street North offer parking?
Yes, 4001 20th Street North offers parking.
Does 4001 20th Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4001 20th Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4001 20th Street North have a pool?
No, 4001 20th Street North does not have a pool.
Does 4001 20th Street North have accessible units?
No, 4001 20th Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 4001 20th Street North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4001 20th Street North has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Sublet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Key Boulevard
1537 Key Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Union on Queen
1515 N Queen St
Arlington, VA 22209
AVA Ballston
4650 Washington Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
4040 Wilson
4040 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22203
Origin
700 North Randolph Street
Arlington, VA 22203
Park Adams
2000 N Adams St
Arlington, VA 22201
Avalon Columbia Pike
1028 S Walter Reed Dr
Arlington, VA 22204
1401 Joyce on Pentagon Row
1401 S Joyce St
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University