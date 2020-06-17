4001 20th Street North

Amenities
PRICE DROP! Commuter's dream in sought after Cherryale! Just one mile to Ballston and Virginia Square Metros. Direct buses on Lee Hwy straight to DC. Easy access to I-66, DC, and GW Parkway. Walk to shops and dining. Home features hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms, separate dining and living room, plus a fenced-in yard. Includes attached garage and large basement.
