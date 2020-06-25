All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

3923 N GLEBE ROAD

3923 North Glebe Road · No Longer Available
Location

3923 North Glebe Road, Arlington, VA 22207
Old Glebe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available May 15, 2020. One level living in North Arlington with no interior stairs! ART bus stop to metro picks up outside. 2 BR + Large Home Office / Den (or can be 3rd BR) fully-detached home. Large Living room with built-ins, functional wood-burning fireplace. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout & crown molding + Central HVAC. Updated Kitchen with gas cooking, granite counters, white cabinets + separate Dining Room. 2 spacious bedrooms and large 28' x 16' deck overlooks expansive, private and fully-fenced rear yard and beautiful gardens. Ample, under deck exterior storage and separate shed. Private, circular driveway with parking pad area provides off-street parking for up to 4 cars! Minutes to Ballston Metro, easy access to downtown DC, McLean & Tysons. Jamestown (or Key) / Williamsburg / Yorktown Arlington School Pyramid. Minimum 12 month lease but longer lease preferred (24-36 months). Please consult photos and call listing agent with questions and application process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3923 N GLEBE ROAD have any available units?
3923 N GLEBE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3923 N GLEBE ROAD have?
Some of 3923 N GLEBE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3923 N GLEBE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3923 N GLEBE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3923 N GLEBE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3923 N GLEBE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3923 N GLEBE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3923 N GLEBE ROAD offers parking.
Does 3923 N GLEBE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3923 N GLEBE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3923 N GLEBE ROAD have a pool?
No, 3923 N GLEBE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3923 N GLEBE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3923 N GLEBE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3923 N GLEBE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3923 N GLEBE ROAD has units with dishwashers.

