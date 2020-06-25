3923 N GLEBE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available May 15, 2020. One level living in North Arlington with no interior stairs! ART bus stop to metro picks up outside. 2 BR + Large Home Office / Den (or can be 3rd BR) fully-detached home. Large Living room with built-ins, functional wood-burning fireplace. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout & crown molding + Central HVAC. Updated Kitchen with gas cooking, granite counters, white cabinets + separate Dining Room. 2 spacious bedrooms and large 28' x 16' deck overlooks expansive, private and fully-fenced rear yard and beautiful gardens. Ample, under deck exterior storage and separate shed. Private, circular driveway with parking pad area provides off-street parking for up to 4 cars! Minutes to Ballston Metro, easy access to downtown DC, McLean & Tysons. Jamestown (or Key) / Williamsburg / Yorktown Arlington School Pyramid. Minimum 12 month lease but longer lease preferred (24-36 months). Please consult photos and call listing agent with questions and application process.