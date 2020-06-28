3823 9TH ROAD S

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse dog park cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Visit this great-looking townhouse with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs along with 2 half baths in the convenient Dundree Knolls Community. Inside you'll enjoy an open layout and bright spaces with plenty of storage (ample closet space, a utility room with laundry, and a floored attic). Enjoy a garden-like setting as you walk to your front door every day. Grab some fresh air on the deck off the living area or through the walk-out basement to your private patio. The location is unbeatable with restaurants, coffee, groceries, entertainment, and Metro close by. (Some highlights: Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse, Sugar Shack, Giant food, Arlington Mill Community Center, W&OD trail, bike share, dog parks, Bob & Edith's diner, and close to Pentagon City Mall.) Excellent commuting options to Pentagon and DC. Welcome! Application process: complete online application, pay $40 for credit check, provide pay stubs and photo ID, and get an answer the same day.