Arlington, VA
3823 9TH ROAD S
3823 9TH ROAD S

3823 9th Road South · No Longer Available
Location

3823 9th Road South, Arlington, VA 22204
Alcova Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
dog park
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Visit this great-looking townhouse with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs along with 2 half baths in the convenient Dundree Knolls Community. Inside you'll enjoy an open layout and bright spaces with plenty of storage (ample closet space, a utility room with laundry, and a floored attic). Enjoy a garden-like setting as you walk to your front door every day. Grab some fresh air on the deck off the living area or through the walk-out basement to your private patio. The location is unbeatable with restaurants, coffee, groceries, entertainment, and Metro close by. (Some highlights: Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse, Sugar Shack, Giant food, Arlington Mill Community Center, W&OD trail, bike share, dog parks, Bob & Edith's diner, and close to Pentagon City Mall.) Excellent commuting options to Pentagon and DC. Welcome! Application process: complete online application, pay $40 for credit check, provide pay stubs and photo ID, and get an answer the same day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3823 9TH ROAD S have any available units?
3823 9TH ROAD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3823 9TH ROAD S have?
Some of 3823 9TH ROAD S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3823 9TH ROAD S currently offering any rent specials?
3823 9TH ROAD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3823 9TH ROAD S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3823 9TH ROAD S is pet friendly.
Does 3823 9TH ROAD S offer parking?
No, 3823 9TH ROAD S does not offer parking.
Does 3823 9TH ROAD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3823 9TH ROAD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3823 9TH ROAD S have a pool?
No, 3823 9TH ROAD S does not have a pool.
Does 3823 9TH ROAD S have accessible units?
No, 3823 9TH ROAD S does not have accessible units.
Does 3823 9TH ROAD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3823 9TH ROAD S has units with dishwashers.
