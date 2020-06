Amenities

Wonderfully maintained rambler in walking distance to Discovery ES, Williamsburg MS. Quick & easy access to DC and close to Harrison Street shopping center. 4 BR (3 main level, one down) and 3 BA (2 main level, one down). Renovations include gourmet kitchen w/ granite countertops, and s/s appliances, new bathrooms & hardwood floors throughout main level. Backs to cul de sac. Available August 1st. Fabulous location in sought after school pyramid: Discovery, Williamsburg MS, Yorktown HS!