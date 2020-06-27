3601 5TH STREET S

Amenities
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT. Secure Building in a Super Location. Freshly Two Toned Painted, all New Carpeting, Large walk-in Closet, New Ceiling Fans, plus Large Windows for loads of Natural Light. L-shaped for Separating Living and Sleeping Space. Only 1.3 miles or Quick Bus Ride to Ballston Metro. Amenities include an Outdoor Pool, Plenty of Parking, and on-site Laundry. Close to the Thomas Jefferson Community Center w/Fitness Room, Track, Basketball/Tennis Courts & More. Minutes to Shopping, Restaurants & Theaters. Small Pet considered. Sorry No Smokers. AVAILABLE NOW