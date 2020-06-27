3601 5TH STREET S

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly all utils included parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly tennis court

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT. Secure Building in a Super Location. Freshly Two Toned Painted, all New Carpeting, Large walk-in Closet, New Ceiling Fans, plus Large Windows for loads of Natural Light. L-shaped for Separating Living and Sleeping Space. Only 1.3 miles or Quick Bus Ride to Ballston Metro. Amenities include an Outdoor Pool, Plenty of Parking, and on-site Laundry. Close to the Thomas Jefferson Community Center w/Fitness Room, Track, Basketball/Tennis Courts & More. Minutes to Shopping, Restaurants & Theaters. Small Pet considered. Sorry No Smokers. AVAILABLE NOW