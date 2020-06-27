All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3601 5TH STREET S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
3601 5TH STREET S
Last updated July 19 2019 at 11:27 AM

3601 5TH STREET S

3601 5th St S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Alcova Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3601 5th St S, Arlington, VA 22204
Alcova Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT. Secure Building in a Super Location. Freshly Two Toned Painted, all New Carpeting, Large walk-in Closet, New Ceiling Fans, plus Large Windows for loads of Natural Light. L-shaped for Separating Living and Sleeping Space. Only 1.3 miles or Quick Bus Ride to Ballston Metro. Amenities include an Outdoor Pool, Plenty of Parking, and on-site Laundry. Close to the Thomas Jefferson Community Center w/Fitness Room, Track, Basketball/Tennis Courts & More. Minutes to Shopping, Restaurants & Theaters. Small Pet considered. Sorry No Smokers. AVAILABLE NOW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 5TH STREET S have any available units?
3601 5TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3601 5TH STREET S have?
Some of 3601 5TH STREET S's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3601 5TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
3601 5TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 5TH STREET S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3601 5TH STREET S is pet friendly.
Does 3601 5TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 3601 5TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 3601 5TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3601 5TH STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 5TH STREET S have a pool?
Yes, 3601 5TH STREET S has a pool.
Does 3601 5TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 3601 5TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 5TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3601 5TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dominion
333 South Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
Crystal House
1900 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
The Clarendon
1200 N Herndon St
Arlington, VA 22201
Crystal Square
1515 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Arlington, VA 22202
2200 Columbia Pike
2200 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
55 Hundred
5500 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
The Clark
3400 South Clark Street
Arlington, VA 22202
Camden Potomac Yard
3535 S Ball St
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University