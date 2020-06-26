3520 14TH STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Ready to Move-In 4BD/2BH home walking distance to metro and minutes from DC, I-66, I-395, blocks from Clarendon/VA Square Metro, Walking distance to Clarendon and Ballston shops and all they have to offer. Two level home with Vaulted ceilings, Hardwood floors, Granite countertops in kitchen, Large yard w/deck for entertaining , Washer-Dryer, Garage , Driveway or off street parking, Lots of storage, Yard care and pest control included. Many upgrades before moving in and more to come later.