3520 14TH STREET N
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:23 PM

3520 14TH STREET N

3520 14th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

3520 14th Street North, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready to Move-In 4BD/2BH home walking distance to metro and minutes from DC, I-66, I-395, blocks from Clarendon/VA Square Metro, Walking distance to Clarendon and Ballston shops and all they have to offer. Two level home with Vaulted ceilings, Hardwood floors, Granite countertops in kitchen, Large yard w/deck for entertaining , Washer-Dryer, Garage , Driveway or off street parking, Lots of storage, Yard care and pest control included. Many upgrades before moving in and more to come later.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3520 14TH STREET N have any available units?
3520 14TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3520 14TH STREET N have?
Some of 3520 14TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3520 14TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
3520 14TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3520 14TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 3520 14TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3520 14TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 3520 14TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 3520 14TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3520 14TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3520 14TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 3520 14TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 3520 14TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 3520 14TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 3520 14TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3520 14TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
