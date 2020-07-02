3483 S UTAH ST

Amenities

Agents-you can park in Reserved Space #632 right in front of the unit. There are also 2 Visitor Spaces in the Parking Lot (they are unmarked)-Very Rare for Fairlington!!!! Renovated Full Sized Clarendon I model with new kitchen, refinished floors, freshly painted and the pool is right out the back patio gate!!!! Walk out the back gate to the pool or out the front door. Just far enough way not to bother you but so close you will love it!!!! New kitchen with granite, new windows on main level and upstairs, fresh paint and ready to move into. 3 level townhouse with 2 bedrooms upstairs, a den/office in lower level plus a nice sized rec room. Another bath with washer and dryer in lower level. Nice privacy fenced patio area in rear of townhouse. Near Bradlee Shopping and it's an easy commute to the Pentagon, D.C. or anywhere in Northern Virginia. Pets on "Case by Case" basis.