All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3483 S UTAH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
3483 S UTAH ST
Last updated December 17 2019 at 10:37 AM

3483 S UTAH ST

3483 South Utah Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Fairlington - Shirlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3483 South Utah Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Agents-you can park in Reserved Space #632 right in front of the unit. There are also 2 Visitor Spaces in the Parking Lot (they are unmarked)-Very Rare for Fairlington!!!! Renovated Full Sized Clarendon I model with new kitchen, refinished floors, freshly painted and the pool is right out the back patio gate!!!! Walk out the back gate to the pool or out the front door. Just far enough way not to bother you but so close you will love it!!!! New kitchen with granite, new windows on main level and upstairs, fresh paint and ready to move into. 3 level townhouse with 2 bedrooms upstairs, a den/office in lower level plus a nice sized rec room. Another bath with washer and dryer in lower level. Nice privacy fenced patio area in rear of townhouse. Near Bradlee Shopping and it's an easy commute to the Pentagon, D.C. or anywhere in Northern Virginia. Pets on "Case by Case" basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3483 S UTAH ST have any available units?
3483 S UTAH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3483 S UTAH ST have?
Some of 3483 S UTAH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3483 S UTAH ST currently offering any rent specials?
3483 S UTAH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3483 S UTAH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 3483 S UTAH ST is pet friendly.
Does 3483 S UTAH ST offer parking?
Yes, 3483 S UTAH ST offers parking.
Does 3483 S UTAH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3483 S UTAH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3483 S UTAH ST have a pool?
Yes, 3483 S UTAH ST has a pool.
Does 3483 S UTAH ST have accessible units?
No, 3483 S UTAH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3483 S UTAH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3483 S UTAH ST has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Apartments
5535 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Gables 12 Twenty One
1221 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209
Origin
700 North Randolph Street
Arlington, VA 22203
Crystal Place
1801 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
Zoso Flats
1025 N Fillmore St
Arlington, VA 22201
The Amelia
816 N Oakland St
Arlington, VA 22203
The Point at Pentagon City
1201 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
Wildwood Towers
1075 S Jefferson St
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University