Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
3416 S UTAH STREET
Last updated April 17 2020 at 2:37 AM

3416 S UTAH STREET

3416 South Utah Street · No Longer Available
Location

3416 South Utah Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

MOVE-IN NOW!! Fantastic full-sized (this is the larger of the 2 Clarendon models), 3-level Clarendon available for rent in the sought-after Fairlington Arbor Community. Enjoy beautiful hardwood floors throughout this historic home. Large living room, dining room and beautifully renovated kitchen on main level. Enjoy dining al-fresco on your own spacious & private patio! Plenty of room for dining table and outdoor living space. Upper-level has spacious master bedroom with 2 closets, additional bedroom and tastefully renovated full bath. Lower level with brand new flooring throughout, family room, wall-mounted flat screen TV, den and laundry and renovated full bathroom. Elfa closet systems throughout the home! In addition, enjoy the spacious open common area in the front of the home and assigned off-street parking. There is also ample street parking for additional vehicles.You can't beat the Fairlington Arbor location - just steps to the community pool (baby pool, grill, ping pong table), tennis courts, tot lot, Fairlington Community Center (farmer's market, soft play room, party rooms, brand new playground, track, soccer field, Arlington County community classes and more! Short stroll to Shirlington Village, where you can enjoy the theater, library, Harris Teeter grocery store & endless restaurant options! Less than a half mile to Bradlee Shopping Center (Orange Theory fitness , Fresh Market, Rite Aid, Starbucks & the new Safeway!) and short bike or car ride to Old Town Alexandria. Approximately 5 miles to Washington, DC and Reagan National Airport and 4 miles to the Pentagon metro station (metro bus available).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

