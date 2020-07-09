3411 13TH STREET S

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Luxury three bedroom sunlit townhouse conveniently located near Ballston, Pentagon. This gorgeous end unit townhouse in the tucked away Majestic Oak neighborhood features hardwood floors on the main, two gas fireplaces, gourmet kitchen with eat in bar seating; easy access to the deck for lounging and grilling outside. Large rec room on lower level with fireplace for cozy evenings. The master bedroom has a loft for office space, sitting area or storage. Huge master bathroom with soaking tub, shower stall and walk in closet. Two car garage with two additional driveway spaces makes this a rarity in townhouse living. Don't miss this one!