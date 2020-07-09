All apartments in Arlington
Location

3411 13th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Douglas Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Luxury three bedroom sunlit townhouse conveniently located near Ballston, Pentagon. This gorgeous end unit townhouse in the tucked away Majestic Oak neighborhood features hardwood floors on the main, two gas fireplaces, gourmet kitchen with eat in bar seating; easy access to the deck for lounging and grilling outside. Large rec room on lower level with fireplace for cozy evenings. The master bedroom has a loft for office space, sitting area or storage. Huge master bathroom with soaking tub, shower stall and walk in closet. Two car garage with two additional driveway spaces makes this a rarity in townhouse living. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3411 13TH STREET S have any available units?
3411 13TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3411 13TH STREET S have?
Some of 3411 13TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3411 13TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
3411 13TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3411 13TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 3411 13TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3411 13TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 3411 13TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 3411 13TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3411 13TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3411 13TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 3411 13TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 3411 13TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 3411 13TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 3411 13TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3411 13TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.

