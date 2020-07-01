3408 25th St S

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Affordable 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in a Fantastic Location in Arlington,VA. Water, Gas, Sewer and Trash included with Rent!! Top Floor Unit with Balcony. Hardwood Floors!! Updated Kitchen and Appliances!! Open Kitchen flows to Dining Room/Living Room Combo. Dining Room Opens to Balcony. Large Bedroom with 3 huge closets and built in shelving!! Easy Access to I-395/Pentagon!! Walking to Shirlington Shops, Restaurants, and Entertainment. Metro Bus Stop Adjacent to Building. A MUST SEE Home! Available December 1st!



Range/Oven

Full Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Sink Disposal

Microwave

Ice Maker

Garbage Disposal



Hardwood Floors

Recessed Lighting

Crown Molding

Built in Shelving

Tiled Bathroom

Tiled Kitchen



Balcony

Secured Entrance

Storage Shed