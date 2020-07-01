All apartments in Arlington
3408 25th St S
Last updated February 7 2020 at 10:09 AM

3408 25th St S

3408 25th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

3408 25th Street South, Arlington, VA 22206
Nauck

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Description

Affordable 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in a Fantastic Location in Arlington,VA. Water, Gas, Sewer and Trash included with Rent!! Top Floor Unit with Balcony. Hardwood Floors!! Updated Kitchen and Appliances!! Open Kitchen flows to Dining Room/Living Room Combo. Dining Room Opens to Balcony. Large Bedroom with 3 huge closets and built in shelving!! Easy Access to I-395/Pentagon!! Walking to Shirlington Shops, Restaurants, and Entertainment. Metro Bus Stop Adjacent to Building. A MUST SEE Home! Available December 1st!

Appliances

Range/Oven
Full Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Sink Disposal
Microwave
Ice Maker
Garbage Disposal

Interior Amenities

Hardwood Floors
Recessed Lighting
Crown Molding
Built in Shelving
Tiled Bathroom
Tiled Kitchen

Exterior Amenities

Balcony
Secured Entrance
Storage Shed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
