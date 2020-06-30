3347 KEMPER ROAD

Amenities

Available now. 15-month minimum lease. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Sunny and bright, this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath brick townhouse has all the upgrades you need and is only steps away from the vibrant Shirlington Village. Inside you'll find a 2 story foyer entry which leads to an oversized gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the open floor plan, 9' ceilings, designer touches, and gorgeous hardwood floors. Upstairs is the large Master Bedroom with a walk-in closet, private rooftop terrace, and tiled Master Bath. Walk to restaurants, shops, parks, and the W&OD trail!