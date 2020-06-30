All apartments in Arlington
3347 KEMPER ROAD
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:37 AM

3347 KEMPER ROAD

3347 South Kemper Road · No Longer Available
Location

3347 South Kemper Road, Arlington, VA 22206
Nauck

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available now. 15-month minimum lease. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Sunny and bright, this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath brick townhouse has all the upgrades you need and is only steps away from the vibrant Shirlington Village. Inside you'll find a 2 story foyer entry which leads to an oversized gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the open floor plan, 9' ceilings, designer touches, and gorgeous hardwood floors. Upstairs is the large Master Bedroom with a walk-in closet, private rooftop terrace, and tiled Master Bath. Walk to restaurants, shops, parks, and the W&OD trail!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3347 KEMPER ROAD have any available units?
3347 KEMPER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3347 KEMPER ROAD have?
Some of 3347 KEMPER ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3347 KEMPER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3347 KEMPER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3347 KEMPER ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3347 KEMPER ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 3347 KEMPER ROAD offer parking?
No, 3347 KEMPER ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3347 KEMPER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3347 KEMPER ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3347 KEMPER ROAD have a pool?
No, 3347 KEMPER ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3347 KEMPER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3347 KEMPER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3347 KEMPER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3347 KEMPER ROAD has units with dishwashers.

