3328 South Wakefield Street, Unit B

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing townhome in Fairlington. 2BD/2BA bright living area with hardwood flooring on main and upper level. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and opens up to the backyard. Close proximity to shops and parks. Pets case by case.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.



Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax

Katie McCroskey 703 342 6617

4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030

Office: (703) 964-1290

Each office is independently owned and operated.



Globe Trotter Properties

Rebecca Ripley, Broker

6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044

Office: (703)-495-3082