Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
3328 South Wakefield Street, Unit B
Last updated August 18 2019 at 6:47 PM

3328 South Wakefield Street, Unit B

3328 South Wakefield Street · No Longer Available
Location

3328 South Wakefield Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing townhome in Fairlington. 2BD/2BA bright living area with hardwood flooring on main and upper level. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and opens up to the backyard. Close proximity to shops and parks. Pets case by case.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Katie McCroskey 703 342 6617
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3328 South Wakefield Street, Unit B have any available units?
3328 South Wakefield Street, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3328 South Wakefield Street, Unit B have?
Some of 3328 South Wakefield Street, Unit B's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3328 South Wakefield Street, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
3328 South Wakefield Street, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3328 South Wakefield Street, Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3328 South Wakefield Street, Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 3328 South Wakefield Street, Unit B offer parking?
No, 3328 South Wakefield Street, Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 3328 South Wakefield Street, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3328 South Wakefield Street, Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3328 South Wakefield Street, Unit B have a pool?
No, 3328 South Wakefield Street, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 3328 South Wakefield Street, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 3328 South Wakefield Street, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 3328 South Wakefield Street, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3328 South Wakefield Street, Unit B has units with dishwashers.
