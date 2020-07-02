All apartments in Arlington
3221 12TH ST S
Last updated November 27 2019 at 11:51 AM

3221 12TH ST S

3221 12th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

3221 12th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Douglas Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Location! Location! Location! This charming, renovated, four bedroom, detached home, in Douglas Park, is move-in ready. The main floor features a large living room with south-facing windows and wood-burning fireplace; a dining room with bay window; a bedroom; and a newly-installed full bath. The refinished kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, lots of natural light streaming through two windows, and a walkout to the fully fenced backyard. Upstairs are three bedrooms, a cozy sitting area and another newly renovated bathroom. In the basement, there's a rec-room with another wood-burning fireplace, and a laundry room with new washer & dryer. The house sits on a large lot with private 2-car driveway. Application fee: $55 per adult. Maximum 2 incomes to quality. Min credit rating: mid 600's. Deposit and first month's rent payable via certified check. Tenants are responsible for maintaining renters' insurance. To apply, please copy the following link into your browser and apply online: https://www.longandfoster.com/KathyKoerner/rentals/3221-12TH-Street-S-Arlington-VA-22204-282127353

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3221 12TH ST S have any available units?
3221 12TH ST S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3221 12TH ST S have?
Some of 3221 12TH ST S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3221 12TH ST S currently offering any rent specials?
3221 12TH ST S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3221 12TH ST S pet-friendly?
No, 3221 12TH ST S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3221 12TH ST S offer parking?
Yes, 3221 12TH ST S offers parking.
Does 3221 12TH ST S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3221 12TH ST S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3221 12TH ST S have a pool?
No, 3221 12TH ST S does not have a pool.
Does 3221 12TH ST S have accessible units?
No, 3221 12TH ST S does not have accessible units.
Does 3221 12TH ST S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3221 12TH ST S has units with dishwashers.

