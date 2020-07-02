3221 12TH ST S

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Location! Location! Location! This charming, renovated, four bedroom, detached home, in Douglas Park, is move-in ready. The main floor features a large living room with south-facing windows and wood-burning fireplace; a dining room with bay window; a bedroom; and a newly-installed full bath. The refinished kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, lots of natural light streaming through two windows, and a walkout to the fully fenced backyard. Upstairs are three bedrooms, a cozy sitting area and another newly renovated bathroom. In the basement, there's a rec-room with another wood-burning fireplace, and a laundry room with new washer & dryer. The house sits on a large lot with private 2-car driveway. Application fee: $55 per adult. Maximum 2 incomes to quality. Min credit rating: mid 600's. Deposit and first month's rent payable via certified check. Tenants are responsible for maintaining renters' insurance. To apply, please copy the following link into your browser and apply online: https://www.longandfoster.com/KathyKoerner/rentals/3221-12TH-Street-S-Arlington-VA-22204-282127353