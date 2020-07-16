All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3191 S STAFFORD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
3191 S STAFFORD STREET
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

3191 S STAFFORD STREET

3191 South Stafford Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Fairlington - Shirlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3191 South Stafford Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
online portal
FABULOUS IN FAIRLINGTON! Walkable living at it's finest. Completely re-done kitchen. Hardwoods galore. Main level walks out to beautiful patio . Perfect for entertaining. Two bedrooms upstairs downstairs has a finished living area which has been used as a third or guest bedroom it is completed by a full bath and laundry. This one won't last long. Apply to https://apply.link/3dwlD4J This is a secure online portal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3191 S STAFFORD STREET have any available units?
3191 S STAFFORD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3191 S STAFFORD STREET have?
Some of 3191 S STAFFORD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3191 S STAFFORD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3191 S STAFFORD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3191 S STAFFORD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3191 S STAFFORD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3191 S STAFFORD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3191 S STAFFORD STREET offers parking.
Does 3191 S STAFFORD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3191 S STAFFORD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3191 S STAFFORD STREET have a pool?
No, 3191 S STAFFORD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3191 S STAFFORD STREET have accessible units?
No, 3191 S STAFFORD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3191 S STAFFORD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3191 S STAFFORD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Adams
2000 N Adams St
Arlington, VA 22201
19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments
1919 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Bartton Place
5551 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Courthouse Plaza
2250 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
The Millennium at Metropolitan Park
1330 S Fair St
Arlington, VA 22202
Dominion Plaza
1200 S Court House Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
The Maxwell
4200 N Carlin Springs Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
Crystal Square
1515 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymsArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University