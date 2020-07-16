3191 S STAFFORD STREET

3191 South Stafford Street, Arlington, VA 22206 Fairlington - Shirlington
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
online portal
FABULOUS IN FAIRLINGTON! Walkable living at it's finest. Completely re-done kitchen. Hardwoods galore. Main level walks out to beautiful patio . Perfect for entertaining. Two bedrooms upstairs downstairs has a finished living area which has been used as a third or guest bedroom it is completed by a full bath and laundry. This one won't last long. Apply to https://apply.link/3dwlD4J This is a secure online portal.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
