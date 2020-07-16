3191 S STAFFORD STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking hot tub online portal

FABULOUS IN FAIRLINGTON! Walkable living at it's finest. Completely re-done kitchen. Hardwoods galore. Main level walks out to beautiful patio . Perfect for entertaining. Two bedrooms upstairs downstairs has a finished living area which has been used as a third or guest bedroom it is completed by a full bath and laundry. This one won't last long. Apply to https://apply.link/3dwlD4J This is a secure online portal.