3153 14TH STREET S

Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground garage tennis court

Sunny, contemporary, luxurious high-tech townhome. End unit. All refinished, hardwood floors. 9ft ceilings. Two master suites (21x13 & 18x12), with ensuite baths. His & Hers walk-in closets. Wood Blinds. Skylight. Nest thermostat. Tankless, on demand hot H20. Recessed lights. Gas heat. Garage, parking pad & 1 assigned spot. Doggie door to paver stone patio and fenced backyard. All 3 floors above grade. Open floorplan. Great for entertaining. Wired for FIOS & DirecTV. Electronic air filter & humidifier. Across street from large park & community center (tennis, basketball, playground, etc.). Walk to restaurants, pubs, library, grocery and much more! Only 1.9 miles to Pentagon (8 minutes with traffic)! Kitchen: complete custom renovation, SS appliances, granite counters, microwave drawer, telescoping commercial 1200 cfm downdraft exhaust fan, double convection ovens, fridge with ice maker, dishwasher, disposal, 36" induction cooktop, extra-deep insulated double sinks, ++storage. 2 Full Baths and 2 half baths (all renovated). Master bath suite1: floor to ceiling Italian marble, programmable Moen remote control rain shower, jacuzzi jetted tub with air bath, heated towel rack, in-wall euro toilet, double sink and ++storage with HUGE his and hers closets with extensive built-in storage. Master bath suite2 has an oversized shower & 3 closets. BR3/Den (21x13) has decorative fireplace, custom built-ins & 5 windows (perfect for office). LR (21x13): decorative fireplace, built-ins with glass shelves/mirrors, granite & storage. Bright renovated laundry: new utility sink, HE washer & dryer.