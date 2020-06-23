All apartments in Arlington
3132 8TH STREET N
3132 8TH STREET N

3132 8th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

3132 8th Street North, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
Stunning Cape Cod in unbeatable location in the heart of Lyon Park. Blocks to Clarendon, metro, restaurants, shops, Trader Joe's, parks & playgrounds. Chef's kitchen with top/of the line stainless steel appliances, floor to ceiling built-in bookcases, 5th bedroom/office on top floor with walkout patio, serene master bedroom with en-suite. This is the perfect blend of old and new with a large 2011 addition. No Pets. As-Is Items in the house are the Cinnabon oven, commercial dishwasher and under counter subzero refrigerator. Available January 2019. Landlords ideally looking for a 18 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3132 8TH STREET N have any available units?
3132 8TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3132 8TH STREET N have?
Some of 3132 8TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3132 8TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
3132 8TH STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3132 8TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 3132 8TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3132 8TH STREET N offer parking?
No, 3132 8TH STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 3132 8TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3132 8TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3132 8TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 3132 8TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 3132 8TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 3132 8TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 3132 8TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3132 8TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
