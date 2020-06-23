3132 8TH STREET N

Amenities

Stunning Cape Cod in unbeatable location in the heart of Lyon Park. Blocks to Clarendon, metro, restaurants, shops, Trader Joe's, parks & playgrounds. Chef's kitchen with top/of the line stainless steel appliances, floor to ceiling built-in bookcases, 5th bedroom/office on top floor with walkout patio, serene master bedroom with en-suite. This is the perfect blend of old and new with a large 2011 addition. No Pets. As-Is Items in the house are the Cinnabon oven, commercial dishwasher and under counter subzero refrigerator. Available January 2019. Landlords ideally looking for a 18 month lease.