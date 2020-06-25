All apartments in Arlington
Last updated January 23 2020 at 1:13 AM

310 S ILLINOIS STREET

310 South Illinois Street · No Longer Available
Location

310 South Illinois Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Glencarlyn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Escape the daily grind of the city to this lovely 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom colonial. Located in the Glencarlyn neighborhood of Arlington, this home has just been updated with a completely new first-floor bathroom, newly stained hardwood floors, and fresh paint. This side-lot home also boasts a white picket fenced-in yard, large porch, welcoming entryway, a wood-burning fireplace, washer/dryer, tons of natural light, and a huge master suite with custom built-ins. Walking distance to Glencarlyn Park, Glencarlyn Library, and a Metro Bus stop. Close to Route 50. Short drive to Ballston and Bailey's Crossroads. 1 parking space (inside fence at rear of house) and plenty of free on-street parking. Listing is for top two floors only. Owner will retain use of basement for renovation. Water and gas must be changed to renter's name, all other utilities included. Pets considered with additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 S ILLINOIS STREET have any available units?
310 S ILLINOIS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 S ILLINOIS STREET have?
Some of 310 S ILLINOIS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 S ILLINOIS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
310 S ILLINOIS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 S ILLINOIS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 S ILLINOIS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 310 S ILLINOIS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 310 S ILLINOIS STREET offers parking.
Does 310 S ILLINOIS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 S ILLINOIS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 S ILLINOIS STREET have a pool?
No, 310 S ILLINOIS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 310 S ILLINOIS STREET have accessible units?
No, 310 S ILLINOIS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 310 S ILLINOIS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 S ILLINOIS STREET has units with dishwashers.

