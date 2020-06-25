310 S ILLINOIS STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Escape the daily grind of the city to this lovely 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom colonial. Located in the Glencarlyn neighborhood of Arlington, this home has just been updated with a completely new first-floor bathroom, newly stained hardwood floors, and fresh paint. This side-lot home also boasts a white picket fenced-in yard, large porch, welcoming entryway, a wood-burning fireplace, washer/dryer, tons of natural light, and a huge master suite with custom built-ins. Walking distance to Glencarlyn Park, Glencarlyn Library, and a Metro Bus stop. Close to Route 50. Short drive to Ballston and Bailey's Crossroads. 1 parking space (inside fence at rear of house) and plenty of free on-street parking. Listing is for top two floors only. Owner will retain use of basement for renovation. Water and gas must be changed to renter's name, all other utilities included. Pets considered with additional deposit.