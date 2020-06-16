All apartments in Arlington
301 N IRVING ST
Last updated September 18 2019 at 11:21 AM

301 N IRVING ST

301 North Irving Street · No Longer Available
Location

301 North Irving Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Classic colonial in sought-after Lyon Park*Great flow*Remodeled kitchen and baths*Each bedroom has a ceiling fan, but house has central a/c, too!*Unfinished basement*Rear deck*Garage + driveway*Convenient to Clarendon's retail, dining*EZ to WDC via Rte 50, Washington Blvd.*Owner prefers 12+ mo. lease*Apply online at longandfoster.com, $55 application fee per adult*$173,250 gross income to qualify*No smoking*Professionally managed*1st month's rent and security deposit both must be certified funds*Proof of renter's insurance required*Available Sept. 19, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 N IRVING ST have any available units?
301 N IRVING ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 N IRVING ST have?
Some of 301 N IRVING ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 N IRVING ST currently offering any rent specials?
301 N IRVING ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 N IRVING ST pet-friendly?
No, 301 N IRVING ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 301 N IRVING ST offer parking?
Yes, 301 N IRVING ST offers parking.
Does 301 N IRVING ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 N IRVING ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 N IRVING ST have a pool?
No, 301 N IRVING ST does not have a pool.
Does 301 N IRVING ST have accessible units?
No, 301 N IRVING ST does not have accessible units.
Does 301 N IRVING ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 N IRVING ST has units with dishwashers.
