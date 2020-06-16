301 N IRVING ST

Amenities

Classic colonial in sought-after Lyon Park*Great flow*Remodeled kitchen and baths*Each bedroom has a ceiling fan, but house has central a/c, too!*Unfinished basement*Rear deck*Garage + driveway*Convenient to Clarendon's retail, dining*EZ to WDC via Rte 50, Washington Blvd.*Owner prefers 12+ mo. lease*Apply online at longandfoster.com, $55 application fee per adult*$173,250 gross income to qualify*No smoking*Professionally managed*1st month's rent and security deposit both must be certified funds*Proof of renter's insurance required*Available Sept. 19, 2019.