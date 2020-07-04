All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3000 S Randolph Street

3000 South Randolph Street · No Longer Available
Location

3000 South Randolph Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
dog park
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
The Citizen at Shirlington Village quietly provides accessibility, conveniently located at exit 7 A-B, off I-395. Washington, D.C. is readily accessible by public transit, as well as the picturesque shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities of Arlington, Virginia, specifically within the Shirlington Village community.

One bedroom, 736 SQ.FT. unit available 09/08/2018. Brand new, freshly renovated apartment. You would be the second tenant in this unit since renovation. Short term lease expiring the end of January. Rent is $1700 a month. Community features include: pool, gym, racket ball court, and business center.

Key Words: Safe, Short-term Lease, Quiet, Shirlington, Virginia, VA, Convenient, New, Wood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Neighborhood, Self Sustaining Community, D.C., Arlington, Renovated, Grocery Store, Library, Movie Theater, Pet Friendly Community, Dog Park, Covered Parking. Full Size Washer Dryer in Unit. Patio. Extra Storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 S Randolph Street have any available units?
3000 S Randolph Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3000 S Randolph Street have?
Some of 3000 S Randolph Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 S Randolph Street currently offering any rent specials?
3000 S Randolph Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 S Randolph Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3000 S Randolph Street is pet friendly.
Does 3000 S Randolph Street offer parking?
Yes, 3000 S Randolph Street offers parking.
Does 3000 S Randolph Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3000 S Randolph Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 S Randolph Street have a pool?
Yes, 3000 S Randolph Street has a pool.
Does 3000 S Randolph Street have accessible units?
No, 3000 S Randolph Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 S Randolph Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3000 S Randolph Street does not have units with dishwashers.

