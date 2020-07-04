3000 S Randolph Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center dog park gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

The Citizen at Shirlington Village quietly provides accessibility, conveniently located at exit 7 A-B, off I-395. Washington, D.C. is readily accessible by public transit, as well as the picturesque shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities of Arlington, Virginia, specifically within the Shirlington Village community.



One bedroom, 736 SQ.FT. unit available 09/08/2018. Brand new, freshly renovated apartment. You would be the second tenant in this unit since renovation. Short term lease expiring the end of January. Rent is $1700 a month. Community features include: pool, gym, racket ball court, and business center.



Key Words: Safe, Short-term Lease, Quiet, Shirlington, Virginia, VA, Convenient, New, Wood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Neighborhood, Self Sustaining Community, D.C., Arlington, Renovated, Grocery Store, Library, Movie Theater, Pet Friendly Community, Dog Park, Covered Parking. Full Size Washer Dryer in Unit. Patio. Extra Storage.