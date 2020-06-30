All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:45 PM

300 N MADISON STREET

300 North Madison Street · No Longer Available
Location

300 North Madison Street, Arlington, VA 22203
Boulevard Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Nice, clean, large split level home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in a great location! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, and eat in kitchen on the main level. Cozy walk out family room, large bedroom/ office, half bath and workshop in the walkout basement. Brand new carpet throughout and everything freshly painted. Large back patio and yard with a mature shady oak. Great location near restaurants, and shops and easy access to major roads for commuters. NO SMOKING. MINIMUM LEASE 1 YEAR, NEGOTIABLE MAXIMUM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 N MADISON STREET have any available units?
300 N MADISON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 N MADISON STREET have?
Some of 300 N MADISON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 N MADISON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
300 N MADISON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 N MADISON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 300 N MADISON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 300 N MADISON STREET offer parking?
No, 300 N MADISON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 300 N MADISON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 N MADISON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 N MADISON STREET have a pool?
No, 300 N MADISON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 300 N MADISON STREET have accessible units?
No, 300 N MADISON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 300 N MADISON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 N MADISON STREET has units with dishwashers.

