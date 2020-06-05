2927 SYCAMORE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Amazing 3 bedroom/2 Full Bath home. 1 mile to EFC Metro! Walk to shops and restaurants. Easy one floor living. Off street parking for 2 cars. Large family room opens up to the delightful fully fenced level back yard w/ shed. Adorable Living and dining room w/wood floors. Kitchen has tons of storage and has an entry from the driveway. Attic for even more storage.