Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool oven

TWO LEVEL, ONE/TWO BEDROOM, TWO BATH HERMITAGE MODEL WITH ONE BEDROOM AND ONE BATH ON EACH LEVEL. ALSO HAS PATIO AND SEPARATE ENTRANCE TO BASEMENT. LOCATED IN FAIRLINGTON VILLAGE CLOSE TO D.C. AND SHOPPING. BASEMENT ROOM COULD BE USED AS A SECOND BEDROOM. UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHS. HEATED BATHROOM FLOORING AND TOWER RACK!