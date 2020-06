Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool tennis court

Great location with parking at your front door. Enjoy Fairlington for pools, tennis, tot lots, farmers market and more. This 2 - level Barcroft model has bedroom on main level. HW floors main; carpet in lower level. Balcony and fenced yard for relaxing. Pets are case by case with additional deposit.