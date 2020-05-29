2907-A S WOODSTOCK ST #1

Amenities

Seldom available 2 level, 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Condo Townhome in sought after Courtbridge * Available Now! * Open Floor Plan with 2 Master Suites * 2 Balconies with views of trees * Updated Kitchen with Granite counters & stainless steel appliances * Recessed lights * Wood Floors * Attic Storage * private entrance with Front Porch & 2 Balconies * Quiet end of neighborhood with plenty of parking * Great close-in location * Quick commutes * Enjoy all the conveniences of Shirlington - restaurants, shops, library, paths, dog park * 2 parking passes * Small dogs case by case * No Smokers * minimum 10 month lease