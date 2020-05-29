All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2907-A S WOODSTOCK ST #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2907-A S WOODSTOCK ST #1
Last updated October 6 2019 at 11:26 AM

2907-A S WOODSTOCK ST #1

2907 S Woodstock St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Fairlington - Shirlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2907 S Woodstock St, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Seldom available 2 level, 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Condo Townhome in sought after Courtbridge * Available Now! * Open Floor Plan with 2 Master Suites * 2 Balconies with views of trees * Updated Kitchen with Granite counters & stainless steel appliances * Recessed lights * Wood Floors * Attic Storage * private entrance with Front Porch & 2 Balconies * Quiet end of neighborhood with plenty of parking * Great close-in location * Quick commutes * Enjoy all the conveniences of Shirlington - restaurants, shops, library, paths, dog park * 2 parking passes * Small dogs case by case * No Smokers * minimum 10 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2907-A S WOODSTOCK ST #1 have any available units?
2907-A S WOODSTOCK ST #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2907-A S WOODSTOCK ST #1 have?
Some of 2907-A S WOODSTOCK ST #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2907-A S WOODSTOCK ST #1 currently offering any rent specials?
2907-A S WOODSTOCK ST #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2907-A S WOODSTOCK ST #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2907-A S WOODSTOCK ST #1 is pet friendly.
Does 2907-A S WOODSTOCK ST #1 offer parking?
Yes, 2907-A S WOODSTOCK ST #1 offers parking.
Does 2907-A S WOODSTOCK ST #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2907-A S WOODSTOCK ST #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2907-A S WOODSTOCK ST #1 have a pool?
No, 2907-A S WOODSTOCK ST #1 does not have a pool.
Does 2907-A S WOODSTOCK ST #1 have accessible units?
No, 2907-A S WOODSTOCK ST #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2907-A S WOODSTOCK ST #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2907-A S WOODSTOCK ST #1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox Club
401 12th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Union on Queen
1515 N Queen St
Arlington, VA 22209
Altaire
400 Army Navy Drive
Arlington, VA 22202
Bell at Courthouse
2200 12th Ct N
Arlington, VA 22201
Sedona | Slate
1510 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22209
Trove
1201 S Ross St
Arlington, VA 22204
The Amelia
816 N Oakland St
Arlington, VA 22203
Camden Potomac Yard
3535 S Ball St
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University