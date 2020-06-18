2809 S WOODROW STREET

Amenities

Bright and spacious apartment located in a quiet residential neighborhood. This (2) bedroom, 1 (bath) top floor unit features cathedral ceiling, a walkout deck, wood burning fireplace, updated kitchen, in unit washer/dryer, two off street parking spaces and access to seasonal pool. Bedrooms have built-in closets. Cable ready. A short walk to shopping, restaurants, theaters and library in the Village of Shirlington. Convenient to 395, 10 minutes commute into DC or Pentagon. Bus to Pentagon Metro just two blocks away. Easy access to parks and bike trails. Absolutely non-smokers only. This apartment has very low turnover history with an average rental 3+ years.