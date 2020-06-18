All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2809 S WOODROW STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2809 S WOODROW STREET
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:24 PM

2809 S WOODROW STREET

2809 South Woodrow Street · (703) 224-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Fairlington - Shirlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2809 South Woodrow Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 848 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
Bright and spacious apartment located in a quiet residential neighborhood. This (2) bedroom, 1 (bath) top floor unit features cathedral ceiling, a walkout deck, wood burning fireplace, updated kitchen, in unit washer/dryer, two off street parking spaces and access to seasonal pool. Bedrooms have built-in closets. Cable ready. A short walk to shopping, restaurants, theaters and library in the Village of Shirlington. Convenient to 395, 10 minutes commute into DC or Pentagon. Bus to Pentagon Metro just two blocks away. Easy access to parks and bike trails. Absolutely non-smokers only. This apartment has very low turnover history with an average rental 3+ years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2809 S WOODROW STREET have any available units?
2809 S WOODROW STREET has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2809 S WOODROW STREET have?
Some of 2809 S WOODROW STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2809 S WOODROW STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2809 S WOODROW STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2809 S WOODROW STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2809 S WOODROW STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2809 S WOODROW STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2809 S WOODROW STREET does offer parking.
Does 2809 S WOODROW STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2809 S WOODROW STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2809 S WOODROW STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2809 S WOODROW STREET has a pool.
Does 2809 S WOODROW STREET have accessible units?
No, 2809 S WOODROW STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2809 S WOODROW STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2809 S WOODROW STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2809 S WOODROW STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2201 Wilson
2201 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
vPoint Apartments
1210 N Highland St
Arlington, VA 22201
Parc View Arlington
815 18th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Avalon Columbia Pike
1028 S Walter Reed Dr
Arlington, VA 22204
Crystal Towers
1600 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
The View at Liberty Center
4000 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22203
Myerton
108 S Courthouse Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
The Park at Arlington Ridge
1800 26th St S
Arlington, VA 22206

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity