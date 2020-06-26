2790 Washington Blvd

Amenities

Available 07/06/19 The METAL HOUSE 2.0 (M2) Coolest rental house in Clarendon, available August 1 or sooner. 6 Bedroom Suites: Each suite has its own full bath with shower, and a walk-in closet with a full-size washer and dryer, ALL IN EACH SUITE. 6 Bedrooms

6 Full Baths 3 Half baths

6 Washer/Dryers, yes SIX of these

1 Really Big Kitchen Great Room

1 Party room with bar

1 Rooftop deck

1 Main level deck This is a Huge House (not an apartment) Top floor is Kitchen/Great Room and outdoor ROOFTOP social deck space Two full-sized stainless steel refrigerators. Granite counters. Two Mini fridges for beer/wine. Second Open Social Space on the main level with wet bar and big open doors to deck overlooking large yard for social stuff. 6 Bedroom Suites --

* each Suite has a private full bath with an awesome shower

* each Suite has a walk-in closet

* each suite has full-size washer and dryer Absolutely No Pets



