Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:25 AM

2790 Washington Blvd

2790 Washington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2790 Washington Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 07/06/19 The METAL HOUSE 2.0 (M2) Coolest rental house in Clarendon, available August 1 or sooner. 6 Bedroom Suites: Each suite has its own full bath with shower, and a walk-in closet with a full-size washer and dryer, ALL IN EACH SUITE. 6 Bedrooms
6 Full Baths 3 Half baths
6 Washer/Dryers, yes SIX of these
1 Really Big Kitchen Great Room
1 Party room with bar
1 Rooftop deck
1 Main level deck This is a Huge House (not an apartment) Top floor is Kitchen/Great Room and outdoor ROOFTOP social deck space Two full-sized stainless steel refrigerators. Granite counters. Two Mini fridges for beer/wine. Second Open Social Space on the main level with wet bar and big open doors to deck overlooking large yard for social stuff. 6 Bedroom Suites --
* each Suite has a private full bath with an awesome shower
* each Suite has a walk-in closet
* each suite has full-size washer and dryer Absolutely No Pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4981830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2790 Washington Blvd have any available units?
2790 Washington Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2790 Washington Blvd have?
Some of 2790 Washington Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2790 Washington Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2790 Washington Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2790 Washington Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2790 Washington Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2790 Washington Blvd offer parking?
No, 2790 Washington Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2790 Washington Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2790 Washington Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2790 Washington Blvd have a pool?
No, 2790 Washington Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2790 Washington Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2790 Washington Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2790 Washington Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2790 Washington Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
