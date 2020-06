Amenities

2 level 2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment in the sought after The Arlington Condos. Hardwood floors throughout, stainless appliances with granite counter tops. Fireplace with HDTV above. In-unit Washer Dryer. Rear deck with grill. Pool and tennis court. Just steps to the new Harris Teeter and Silver Diner opening soon.