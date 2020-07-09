All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 26 2020 at 10:07 PM

2717 S WALTER REED DR #C

2717 South Walter Reed Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2717 South Walter Reed Drive, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Location, location, location! This updated, light filled 2 bedroom townhouse style condo is located right off I-395 & King Street, steps to ~West Alex~ shops, restaurants and Harris Teeter. Minutes to Shirlington, Amazon's HQ2, Pentagon City and Washington DC. The unit features a large balcony off the kitchen a wood burning fireplace and large French doors that open to the courtyard. The master bedroom boasts large closets and a washer and dryer on the living level. The unit provides access to two pools, tennis courts and 2 parking lot spaces and great street parking for additional vehicles. Don't miss this great unit ready for immediate occupancy. Tenant is responsible for electricity and cable/internet. Pets allowed on case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 S WALTER REED DR #C have any available units?
2717 S WALTER REED DR #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2717 S WALTER REED DR #C have?
Some of 2717 S WALTER REED DR #C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 S WALTER REED DR #C currently offering any rent specials?
2717 S WALTER REED DR #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 S WALTER REED DR #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 2717 S WALTER REED DR #C is pet friendly.
Does 2717 S WALTER REED DR #C offer parking?
Yes, 2717 S WALTER REED DR #C offers parking.
Does 2717 S WALTER REED DR #C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2717 S WALTER REED DR #C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 S WALTER REED DR #C have a pool?
Yes, 2717 S WALTER REED DR #C has a pool.
Does 2717 S WALTER REED DR #C have accessible units?
No, 2717 S WALTER REED DR #C does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 S WALTER REED DR #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 2717 S WALTER REED DR #C does not have units with dishwashers.

