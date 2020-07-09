2717 S WALTER REED DR #C

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking pool internet access tennis court

Location, location, location! This updated, light filled 2 bedroom townhouse style condo is located right off I-395 & King Street, steps to ~West Alex~ shops, restaurants and Harris Teeter. Minutes to Shirlington, Amazon's HQ2, Pentagon City and Washington DC. The unit features a large balcony off the kitchen a wood burning fireplace and large French doors that open to the courtyard. The master bedroom boasts large closets and a washer and dryer on the living level. The unit provides access to two pools, tennis courts and 2 parking lot spaces and great street parking for additional vehicles. Don't miss this great unit ready for immediate occupancy. Tenant is responsible for electricity and cable/internet. Pets allowed on case by case.