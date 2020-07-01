2709 S WALTER REED DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Two-level townhome-style end/corner unit condo in The Arlington! 2 bedrooms 1 full bathroom with 875 finished square feet! Freshly painted and cleaned just for you, plus new stove (2020) and new built-in microwave (2020) just installed! Step out onto the rear deck backing to trees! Owner pays condo fee which includes water and two parking permits. Washer and dryer upstairs on bedroom level! The Arlington offers an outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts, and big grassy fields for relaxation or recreation! Great location right off Route 7 / King Street with easy access to 395, plus shopping, dining, and entertainment in every direction!