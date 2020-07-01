All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2709 S WALTER REED DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2709 S WALTER REED DRIVE
Last updated February 21 2020 at 1:44 PM

2709 S WALTER REED DRIVE

2709 South Walter Reed Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Fairlington - Shirlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2709 South Walter Reed Drive, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Two-level townhome-style end/corner unit condo in The Arlington! 2 bedrooms 1 full bathroom with 875 finished square feet! Freshly painted and cleaned just for you, plus new stove (2020) and new built-in microwave (2020) just installed! Step out onto the rear deck backing to trees! Owner pays condo fee which includes water and two parking permits. Washer and dryer upstairs on bedroom level! The Arlington offers an outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts, and big grassy fields for relaxation or recreation! Great location right off Route 7 / King Street with easy access to 395, plus shopping, dining, and entertainment in every direction!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 S WALTER REED DRIVE have any available units?
2709 S WALTER REED DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 S WALTER REED DRIVE have?
Some of 2709 S WALTER REED DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 S WALTER REED DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2709 S WALTER REED DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 S WALTER REED DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2709 S WALTER REED DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2709 S WALTER REED DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2709 S WALTER REED DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2709 S WALTER REED DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2709 S WALTER REED DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 S WALTER REED DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2709 S WALTER REED DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2709 S WALTER REED DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2709 S WALTER REED DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 S WALTER REED DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2709 S WALTER REED DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox Club
401 12th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
AVA Ballston
4650 Washington Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Fort Strong Properties
1920 N Calvert St
Arlington, VA 22201
The Beacon Clarendon
1128 N Irving St
Arlington, VA 22201
The Citizen at Shirlington Village
3000 S Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22206
Gables Pointe 14
1353 North Rolfe Street
Arlington, VA 22209
Camden Potomac Yard
3535 S Ball St
Arlington, VA 22202
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University