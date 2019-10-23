All apartments in Arlington
2709 N FLORIDA STREET

2709 North Florida Street · No Longer Available
Location

2709 North Florida Street, Arlington, VA 22207
Yorktown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Awesome location! Walk to high school, shopping, parks,bus line & metro. Completely renovated single family home in great Arlington location, Updates include new kitchen cabinets, appliances and flooring, and full bath upstairs, new washer, dryer and hot water heater, updated furnace and AC, windows. front fence and plenty of off street parking, Enjoy all four seasons from the covered front porch, updated front door, and great inside the beltway location. Also included is yard mowing 2 times/month and installing filters in furnace. Walk to Yorktown High School and minutes to DC and Pentagon. You will love this awesome location and home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

