2709 N FLORIDA STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Awesome location! Walk to high school, shopping, parks,bus line & metro. Completely renovated single family home in great Arlington location, Updates include new kitchen cabinets, appliances and flooring, and full bath upstairs, new washer, dryer and hot water heater, updated furnace and AC, windows. front fence and plenty of off street parking, Enjoy all four seasons from the covered front porch, updated front door, and great inside the beltway location. Also included is yard mowing 2 times/month and installing filters in furnace. Walk to Yorktown High School and minutes to DC and Pentagon. You will love this awesome location and home.