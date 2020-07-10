2701 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD

Amenities

2701 Arlington Blvd Arlington VA 22201 .Don't miss this beautifully renovated 2 BR condo with fireplace, wood floors, and washer/dryer in unit. This unit is well cared for, in great shape and will not last. Renovated kitchen with modern appliances. Close to shopping, restaurants, Fort Meyers, Courthouse, and minutes to Washington DC and the pentagon. Metro Bus out front, and not far from Potomac River for the outdoor enthusiast. .Pets considered on a case by case basis..Please be Covid19 Compliant when visiting (mask and gloves).No Contact online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services LLC EOH Air conditioning, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Hardwood floors, Heat - electric, High speed internet, Laundry in Unit, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator