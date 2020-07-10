All apartments in Arlington
2701 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD
Last updated May 26 2020 at 6:06 AM

2701 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD

2701 Arlington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2701 Arlington Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
2701 Arlington Blvd Arlington VA 22201 .Don't miss this beautifully renovated 2 BR condo with fireplace, wood floors, and washer/dryer in unit. This unit is well cared for, in great shape and will not last. Renovated kitchen with modern appliances. Close to shopping, restaurants, Fort Meyers, Courthouse, and minutes to Washington DC and the pentagon. Metro Bus out front, and not far from Potomac River for the outdoor enthusiast. .Pets considered on a case by case basis..Please be Covid19 Compliant when visiting (mask and gloves).No Contact online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services LLC EOH Air conditioning, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Hardwood floors, Heat - electric, High speed internet, Laundry in Unit, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have any available units?
2701 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2701 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2701 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2701 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2701 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 2701 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 2701 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 2701 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2701 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 2701 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 2701 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2701 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2701 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

