Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

There are 2 active applications on this property. Price improvement $1700!! Freshly painted! Updated 2-story Town Home in Arlington Villages! Hard wood floors throughout, in-unit washer and dryer, gas stove, backyard deck, closets, crown molding, pool, tennis, community room. 1 mile to 395, close to Columbia Pike restaurants, shops, library. Bike share a mile away. Walter Reed Community Center and Army Navy Country Club across the street. Buses on corner and 2 blocks away.