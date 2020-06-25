2639 N ROCKINGHAM ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

2 year min. lease term - 3D model available. Located in a fantastic N. Arlington neighborhood. Quiet area near shopping centers, parks and bicycle paths. Cute 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house (an addition was put on in 1990) with living room with fireplace; kitchen with exposed brick; family room with 2 walls of windows looking onto large deck (30 feet wide). New SS appliances and new water heater. Just a few blocks to EFC metro, Tuckahoe park. Westover less than a mile away. Easy on I-66 to Tysons and DC,Highlights:- Large Living room with fireplace (with heatilator) - Sunny family room/sunroom has 2 walls of floor to ceiling windows overlooking back yard.- Sliding door opens to amazing deck that covers the length of the back of the house.- Family room, bedroom, & 1 bedroom were an addition to original house.~ Hardwood floors throughout~ Kitchen has island, tiled floor and exposed brick wall- Front load washer/dryer ~ Central A/C and gas furnace.~ Shed for bikes and tools~ Great-sized fenced in private back yard, nicely landscaped with tall trees. Minimum credit score of 690 or above required.