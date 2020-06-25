All apartments in Arlington
2639 N ROCKINGHAM ST
2639 N ROCKINGHAM ST

2639 North Rockingham Street · No Longer Available
Location

2639 North Rockingham Street, Arlington, VA 22207
East Falls Church

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 year min. lease term - 3D model available. Located in a fantastic N. Arlington neighborhood. Quiet area near shopping centers, parks and bicycle paths. Cute 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house (an addition was put on in 1990) with living room with fireplace; kitchen with exposed brick; family room with 2 walls of windows looking onto large deck (30 feet wide). New SS appliances and new water heater. Just a few blocks to EFC metro, Tuckahoe park. Westover less than a mile away. Easy on I-66 to Tysons and DC,Highlights:- Large Living room with fireplace (with heatilator) - Sunny family room/sunroom has 2 walls of floor to ceiling windows overlooking back yard.- Sliding door opens to amazing deck that covers the length of the back of the house.- Family room, bedroom, & 1 bedroom were an addition to original house.~ Hardwood floors throughout~ Kitchen has island, tiled floor and exposed brick wall- Front load washer/dryer ~ Central A/C and gas furnace.~ Shed for bikes and tools~ Great-sized fenced in private back yard, nicely landscaped with tall trees. Minimum credit score of 690 or above required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2639 N ROCKINGHAM ST have any available units?
2639 N ROCKINGHAM ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2639 N ROCKINGHAM ST have?
Some of 2639 N ROCKINGHAM ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2639 N ROCKINGHAM ST currently offering any rent specials?
2639 N ROCKINGHAM ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2639 N ROCKINGHAM ST pet-friendly?
No, 2639 N ROCKINGHAM ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2639 N ROCKINGHAM ST offer parking?
Yes, 2639 N ROCKINGHAM ST offers parking.
Does 2639 N ROCKINGHAM ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2639 N ROCKINGHAM ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2639 N ROCKINGHAM ST have a pool?
No, 2639 N ROCKINGHAM ST does not have a pool.
Does 2639 N ROCKINGHAM ST have accessible units?
No, 2639 N ROCKINGHAM ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2639 N ROCKINGHAM ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2639 N ROCKINGHAM ST has units with dishwashers.
