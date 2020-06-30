2638 S KENMORE COURT

Amenities

Luxury 4-Level Townhouse w/ 2-car Garage in sought-after Shirlington Crest! This 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths property stuns with a sunny rooftop deck, fireplace surrounded by built-ins, gourmet kitchen w/ walk-in pantry, separate laundry room, and tons of upgrades including Nest systems, custom paneling, and built-out closets. It has a unique courtyard setting and provides tree views, instead of directly facing another house. The location can't be beat: Stroll over to the many restaurants, shops, library, or theater in Shirlington Village, have a beverage at New District Brewing Company, bike on the adjacent W&OD Trail, or take your dog to one of the largest dog parks in the DMV... all within a 1/4 mile radius. | 2.5 Miles to the Pentagon and Amazon HQ | 4 Miles to DC. You don't wan't to miss this one!