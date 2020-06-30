All apartments in Arlington
Last updated February 4 2020 at 7:37 AM

2638 S KENMORE COURT

2638 South Kenmore Court · No Longer Available
Location

2638 South Kenmore Court, Arlington, VA 22206
Nauck

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Luxury 4-Level Townhouse w/ 2-car Garage in sought-after Shirlington Crest! This 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths property stuns with a sunny rooftop deck, fireplace surrounded by built-ins, gourmet kitchen w/ walk-in pantry, separate laundry room, and tons of upgrades including Nest systems, custom paneling, and built-out closets. It has a unique courtyard setting and provides tree views, instead of directly facing another house. The location can't be beat: Stroll over to the many restaurants, shops, library, or theater in Shirlington Village, have a beverage at New District Brewing Company, bike on the adjacent W&OD Trail, or take your dog to one of the largest dog parks in the DMV... all within a 1/4 mile radius. | 2.5 Miles to the Pentagon and Amazon HQ | 4 Miles to DC. You don't wan't to miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2638 S KENMORE COURT have any available units?
2638 S KENMORE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2638 S KENMORE COURT have?
Some of 2638 S KENMORE COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2638 S KENMORE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2638 S KENMORE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2638 S KENMORE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2638 S KENMORE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 2638 S KENMORE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2638 S KENMORE COURT offers parking.
Does 2638 S KENMORE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2638 S KENMORE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2638 S KENMORE COURT have a pool?
No, 2638 S KENMORE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2638 S KENMORE COURT have accessible units?
No, 2638 S KENMORE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2638 S KENMORE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2638 S KENMORE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.

