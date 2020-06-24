2615 S TROY ST

Amenities
Exceptionally priced and exceptionally well located 2-BR/2-BA home; updated granite counter topped kitchen, stainless steel appliances modern cabinets all designed to provide luxury and easy living. The house is in tip-top shape boasting two bedrooms up and a renovated full bath. The walk-out basement offers good sunlight, another full bathroom, a huge room currently used as a bedroom, technically a den/office. Also, there is a full size washer/dryer, newer furnace. A superb home at a very competitive value.