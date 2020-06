Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool media room

Superb Shirlington Location! Large layout, enjoy the spacious patio while being surrounded by beautiful greenery. Windgate is a quiet, garden-style, condominium community located just off of 395 by Shirlington. Enjoy walking to everything that Shirlington has to offer including shopping, restaurants, movie theater, grocery store, and more!Kitchen is currently being upgraded.Pet-friendly.